SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) is looking to motivate people who still haven’t received a COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot by providing a monetary incentive.

DPH will be sponsoring free, family oriented COVID-19 vaccination clinics across the state offering shots for both primary vaccine and boosters for qualified residents over 5-years old.

All of the clinics will offer the updated “bivalent” COVID-19 boosters, including those just recently authorized for children ages 5 and older, providing the best protection against the Omicron variant and its subvariants, currently the most prevalent strains of COVID-19 in the United States.

A $75 gift card will be given for each dose to residents of Springfield getting vaccinated at clinics scheduled through the end of November.

“We’d like to see as many people vaccinated as possible and so we are offering these community-based COVID vaccination clinics – including a $75 gift card incentive at select locations – to make it easier to protect your whole family against COVID-19,” said Massachusetts Public Health Commissioner Margret Cooke. “These boosters are tailored to the most common variants of the virus and have been proven safe and effective for adults and children. If you’ve been thinking about getting the vaccine, now is the time.”

Vaccination clinics offering the special incentive for residents of Springfield will be held at the following locations:

East Springfield Neighborhood Council, 1437 Carew St.

Tuesday, Nov. 1 – 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 8 – 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 15 – 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 22 – 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 29 – 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Indian Orchard Citizens Council, 117 Main St.

Thursday, Nov. 3 – 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 10 – 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 17 – 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Springfield Technology Park, 1 Federal St.

Thursday, Nov. 3 – 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 5 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 10 – 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 17 – 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 26 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 33 Oak St.

Friday, Nov. 11 – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The $75 gift card incentive will be offered at select clinics to any Massachusetts resident who receives a vaccine or booster at the clinic. No ID or proof of health insurance is required, and the incentives will be available as long as supplies last. Click here for an updated list of clinics.