SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be a Covid-19 vaccination clinic taking place at Tower Square in Springfield on Wednesday.

Men of Color Health Awareness and the YMCA of Greater Springfield, in cooperation with the Department of Public Health and the Springfield Black COVID-19 Coalition, are hosting a Covid-19 vaccination clinic, with a $75 gift card incentive.

This event will be held on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Tower Square in Springfield.