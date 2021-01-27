75 years and older having trouble scheduling appointment for COVID-19 vaccine

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As vaccine distribution continues, more groups are becoming eligible to signup for the vaccine, but these people are having issues getting appointments.

22News received complaints from viewers who say they are unable to find an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine online. 22News investigated and found the same problem.

No vaccines are available at Stop & Shop. When a local zip code is entered, a message reads ‘no appointments available within 30 miles.’ A similar message appeared on screen for CVS Pharmacy.

Not only is there limited access to the vaccines, but the online signup process is also confusing for people.

“There’s a lot of people my age and they are never going to be able to manage this. There’s this map with all these little dots of locations, I think it’s terrible,” Marie Boynton of Greenfield said.

A representative for CVS told 22News appointments are booked seven days in advance. Even though Wednesday was the first day people 75 years and older could sign up, all appointments were already booked.

Appointments are also contingent on the availability of the vaccine supply allocated by the state. CVS, Stop & Shop and other vaccination sites recommend checking their website for appointments frequently.

While those 75 years and older can start scheduling appointments now, they cannot receive the vaccine until February 1.