Governor Baker orders all non-essential businesses to close, issues stay at home advisory
Snowy weather returns to western Massachusetts
777 cases of coronavirus, 9 total deaths confirmed by Massachusetts DPH Monday

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

BOSTON (WWLP) – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts has increased to 777 Monday, according to data released by the state Department of Public Health.

All counties in Massachusetts have at least one case of coronavirus. The newly released numbers show a total of 49 cases in the western Massachusetts area.

Coronavirus cases by county:

  • Barnstable: 30
  • Berkshire: 26
  • Bristol: 25
  • Dukes and Nantucket: 1
  • Essex: 73
  • Franklin: 2
  • Hampden: 15
  • Hampshire: 6
  • Middlesex: 232
  • Norfolk: 82
  • Plymouth: 32
  • Suffolk: 154
  • Worcester: 42
  • Unknown: 57

The department also announced nine deaths related to COVID-19 in the commonwealth.

Age Groups Reported with cases:

  • ≤19 years of age: 19
  • 20-29 years of age: 115
  • 30-39 years of age: 132
  • 40-49 years of age: 152
  • 50-59 years of age: 141
  • 60-69 years of age: 111
  • ≥ 70 years of age: 107

You can view the full report here >>

Governor Baker orders all non-essential businesses to close, issues stay at home advisory

