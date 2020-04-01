81 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – As of Wednesday morning the city of Westfield now has 81 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The number of cases was posted to the city’s website at 10 a.m. The city had 57 confirmed cases as of Tuesday morning.

Westfield Mayor Donald Humason is holding a news conference with public health, the police and fire departments, and the Council on Aging to discuss the COVID-19 outbreak within the city.

22News Reporter Mike Masciadrelli is covering the news conference and will have the latest updates on 22News starting at 5 p.m.