1  of  3
Breaking News
Town of Brimfield confirms first coronavirus case Ware reports 1st positive COVID-19 case House fire on Skeele Street in Chicopee
Closings and Delays
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

81 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Westfield

Coronavirus Local Impact
Posted: / Updated:

WESTFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – As of Wednesday morning the city of Westfield now has 81 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The number of cases was posted to the city’s website at 10 a.m. The city had 57 confirmed cases as of Tuesday morning.

Westfield Mayor Donald Humason is holding a news conference with public health, the police and fire departments, and the Council on Aging to discuss the COVID-19 outbreak within the city.

22News Reporter Mike Masciadrelli is covering the news conference and will have the latest updates on 22News starting at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch Mass Appeal at 11

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories