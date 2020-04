WESTFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The City of Westfield announced Friday that there are five new confirmed coronavirus cases within the city.

The city made the announcement on their website at 10 a.m. There were 90 confirmed cases as of Thursday morning.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported Thursday there are now 8,966 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts and 154 deaths. Hampden County has a total of 546 confirmed cases which is the most for western Massachusetts.