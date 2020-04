CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – City of Chicopee introduced new policies for big-box stores in town, further limiting access to the store and products for shoppers.

The practices created long lines outside of stores like the Walmart in Chicopee.

The city issued instructions to large retailers that no more than 200 people could be inside the store at once.

They have limited the products that can be sold to essential items only. Walmart had to close down departments that are non-essential.