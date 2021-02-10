A Chicopee’s worth of active cases

BOSTON (SHNS) – The Department of Public Health on Thursday reported 1,319 new cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, bringing the state’s cumulative caseload to 519,125 over the past year.

The department estimates that 55,659 people have active cases of the coronavirus, a number roughly equivalent to the population of Chicopee. At various points in January, public health officials placed the number of active cases at more than 90,000.

The 1,319 new cases came from 52,112 new tests and the state’s seven-day average positive test rate remained at 2.96 percent. The number of COVID-19 patients being treated in the state’s hospitals ticked up slightly from yesterday’s report, rising by 14 to 1,401.

DPH also reported 68 new deaths among people with test-confirmed COVID-19 cases and two new deaths among people with probable cases. Since last March, 14,821 people in Massachusetts with confirmed COVID-19 cases and 303 with likely cases have died.

State lawmakers on Tuesday continued their probe of last spring’s deadly COVID-19 outbreak at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, hearing ideas for changes that could be made to the home’s board of trustees.

Officials are also eyeing options for vaccinating the residents of public and private low-income and affordable housing. People over age 75 are currently eligible to get vaccinated, and other residents of senior affordable housing properties fall later in the current phase of the Baker administration’s vaccine distribution plan.

“Even though we have to live with some uncertainty about when that day is going to be, there is a lot of work that we can do to make sure that as soon as the governor gives us that sign, we will be able to move swiftly to vaccinate this incredibly important population,” said Marc Draisen, the executive director of the Metropolitan Area Planning Council.