A normal Thanksgiving? Massachusetts remains among highest vaccinated states

BOSTON (WWLP) — Despite COVID-19 still being a concern for the nation, State leaders in Massachusetts have given the green light for residents to gather for the holidays.

Over the last few weeks, Massachusetts has seen a slight uptick in positive COVID cases, but because more than 85% of all residents are at least partially vaccinated, the holidays this year will look pretty normal.

According to the Department of Public Health, Massachusetts reported close to 7,000 new COVID cases the weekend before Thanksgiving. This time last year the state says that there were roughly 2,000 new cases being reported each day. However, state leaders invested in hospital equipment, PPE, and testing, the Commonwealth is in a better position this year if there is a surge in cases after the holidays.

Governor Baker told everyone to enjoy their thanksgiving this year and thanked residents for getting vaccinated.

“I think people should enjoy their Thanksgiving. People have worked really hard over the past year to get vaccinated here in Massachusetts to help reopen the economy to be able to be in a position where we can have a normal Thanksgiving,” Governor Baker said.

Massachusetts currently has one of the highest vaccination rates in the country, including among residents 12 to 19 years old. However, officials at the DPH point to areas of the state that could improve their vaccination rates, such as New Bedford, Springfield & Fall River.