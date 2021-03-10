A year-long state of emergency

FILE – In this Nov. 24, 2020, file photo, registered nurse Chrissie Burkhiser, left, hands medication to a COVID-19 patient inside the emergency room at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis, Mo. States faced a deadline on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, to place orders for the coronavirus vaccine as many reported record infections, hospitalizations and deaths, while hospitals were pushed to the breaking point — with the worst feared yet to come. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

BOSTON (SHNS) – Massachusetts residents have now endured one full year of life under a state of emergency.

In the 365 days since Gov. Charlie Baker’s emergency declaration, residents have withstood two surges of infections, the forced closure and then gradual reopening of businesses across almost every industry, hundreds of thousands of job losses, and nearly incomprehensible changes to the fabric of public life.

On March 10, 2020, there had been 91 cases identified in Massachusetts and no confirmed deaths linked to the virus. By the time the Department of Public Health finished its now-routine daily report on March 10, 2021, the cumulative caseload had climbed to 562,394 and the confirmed and probable death toll is 16,509.

There is light on the horizon with the vaccine rollout proceeding, albeit over several speedbumps. More than 784,000 Massachusetts residents are fully vaccinated as of Thursday, an increase of nearly 200,000 from one week ago.

Baker noted the significance of the day as he opened a press conference Wednesday, where he announced the impending launch of a new pre-registration system for vaccine appointments.

“This is the one-year anniversary of the signing of the –,” he said, pausing as he appeared to be hit with a wave of emotion, “– that put the commonwealth into a state of emergency.”

“I have to say –,” Baker said, again stopping for a moment. “First of all, I wasn’t expecting this.”