AAA offering online classes for new drivers in Massachusetts

Coronavirus Local Impact

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – AAA Driving School is offering online classes to students during the coronavirus pandemic making them the first driving school in Massachusetts to provide online learning.

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, driving schools can’t conduct behind the wheel lessons so AAA Pioneer Valley has come up with a solution so students can get one step closer to earning their license.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles has temporarily loosened restrictions on driving schools, allowing AAA to bring the classroom to the students using online software technology.

“AAA Driving School is committed to providing our students with a quality driver’s education curriculum that is informative, dynamic and focused on producing safe drivers. We are pleased to help keep Pioneer Valley area students on the path toward earning their driver’s license.”

Steve Brochu, AAA Vice President of Insurance and Driving School

Classes start April 13th and AAA Driving School is still accepting enrollment. 

For more information or to enroll for an online class visit their website or call 413-785-1381 ext. 2475.

