AAA Pioneer Valley reopened locations by appointment only

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – AAA Pioneer Valley reopened all six branch offices Monday, following strict social distancing procedures put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

RMV services will be available by appointment only to AAA members who can reserve a time online up to two weeks in advance of service.

AAA membership, insurance, travel and financial services will be available with in person, by phone or through a virtual meeting. Appointments are encourage for all services, as there will be strict limit on how many members can be in the offices at a given time.

“In strict adherence to the Governor’s guidance, we are pleased to be reopening offices in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin county with the goal of helping and serving during this challenging time. We’re also eager to resume Registry of Motor Vehicle services, though they will be by appointment moving forward for added AAA Member convenience.” Chris Mensing, AAA Pioneer Valley President and CEO

To make an appointment visit www.AAA.com/appointments, office hours are Monday – Friday from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

AAA Pioneer Valley Full-Service Locations:

Greenfield 91 Main St, Greenfield, MA 01301

458 Russell St, Hadley, MA 01035

1891 Wilbraham Rd, Springfield, MA 01128

150 Capital Dr, West Springfield, MA 01089

AAA Pioneer Valley Insurance Only Locations: