AAA ‘Virtual Vacations’ offered to help plan vacations post-pandemic

(WWLP) — It is National Tourism Week and AAA of Pioneer Valley is going virtual to bring vacation options to people in Western Massachusetts.

People who may be unsure about scheduling their next vacation due to COVID-19 concerns now have a chance to learn more about what traveling will look like in the future.

“You should be using a travel professional to help you guide through this,” said Sandra Marsian of AAA of Pioneer Valley. “Everyone’s comfort level is different but we have a lot of people who are interested and eager to travel as soon as it’s safe to do so.”

Participants can log into the webinar series that is held every Wednesday in the month of May. The series is free and will have participants interacting with cruise and tour providers to learn more about destinations, travel options, as well as safety precautions.

You can book the destination after the webinar—which now may be the best time to get good deals for the next two years.

“Right now there are a lot of cruise lines that are having exceptional pricing,” said Marsian. “It’s not pricing to go tomorrow or go this fall where you might not be comfortable to go. This pricing is valid all the way through the spring of 2022 in many instances.”

Among topics, the series will cover escorted tours and other measures put into place to keep travelers safe post-pandemic.





If you are planning a road trip you can also get access to AAA Auto Travel counselors for safety guidelines while traveling from state to state.