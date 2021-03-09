ABOVE & BEYOND: Community found a way to offer COVID-19 testing

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News spoke with Springfield State Representative Bud Williams who found a way to bring free COVID-19 testing to residents.

Representative Williams said the COVID-19 testing site was about filling a need for a community he said can often be hit hard in times of crisis. “It’s heartbreaking, it’s sad but folks have managed to find the will to try and overcome all of this.”

Representative Williams said in Springfield, residents are facing increases in food insecurity, access to online education and making masks accessible. That’s when the Black Springfield COVID-19 Coalition was formed, bringing together members of the community and health experts.

“By the time the government responds to this, we’ll be so far down the road that we have to create a game plan, so we created a game plan.” One of the biggest parts of that game plan was making COVID-19 testing more accessible. Even though the Eastfield Mall may be in the same city, that doesn’t mean it is accessible for all.

Setting up a testing site a Rebecca M. Johnson school once a week, walk ups welcome. “You have lines of cars. It’s outdoors in the middle of winter. Our people don’t have cars the majority of them. Then you tell people to stay off public transportation cause it’s really not safe to be on a bus. So we were able to convince them.”

Representative Williams said as we head into these final stages of the pandemic he feels that there are concrete steps we need to take to make sure this community is not forgotten.

“When a community is already fragile and you go through a pandemic, it’s almost like a war, you go through a war, there’s rebuilding that has to take place.”

Representative Williams said the community has also had a big hand in supporting itself. Like having the Lion’s Club bringing in about 200 desks for students so they could have a workspace while they do remote schooling.