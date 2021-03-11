ABOVE & BEYOND: Pandemic buying at grocery stores

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News talked a lot about frontline workers throughout this pandemic, but not all of them are in healthcare.

Those who have gone above and beyond in this pandemic aren’t always wearing scrubs. Some are right behind the deli counter, produce section and of course the toilet paper aisle, risking their lives to help us live ours.

“We couldn’t get product, shelves were bare, we were working sometimes 14,15 hours a day 7 days a week.” Rich Whitney

Those were the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic when panic buying was the norm at grocery stores and supermarkets like Geissler’s in Agawam. Meats, canned goods and toilet paper were hard to come by.

Manager Rich Whitney said he was up at 2 in the morning, in order to make sure his store had any products that were available. Long days that took a toll on the physical and emotional well-being of workers.

“It was very difficult, we had a lot of people leaving in tears when they finished their shift and people leaving saying ‘I can’t, I just can’t’.” Rich Whitney

While many businesses had a temporary shutdown grocery stores stayed open throughout. They made sure we all had access to food to keep us healthy.

Fast forward almost a year since the pandemic started, inventory at Geissler’s has improved significantly. Grocery cart loads are much smaller and appreciation of the workers has grown.

The City of Springfield held a Supermarket Employee Appreciation Day at the Cooley Street Big Y last month. “People have to eat, they need food they need supplies, they need materials. We can’t take for granted what the grocery store workers and other store workers have done.” Mayor Sarno

“I’ve got the best bunch of people here, they show up every single day, and a lot of them not making a lot of money.” Rich Whitney

Whitney adds that his supermarket and others still face a small canned goods shortage his total inventory has gone from around 50% at the beginning of the pandemic to now 90% full.