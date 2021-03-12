ABOVE & BEYOND: Saying goodbye virtually to end of life patients during the coronavirus pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A nurse at Baystate Medical Center has seen first hand how COVID-19 can affect a family, especially when those families have to say goodbye to a loved one.

COVID-19 has affected so many families. With hospital restrictions in place it’s difficult for family members to visit their loved ones face to face. But one nurse helped make it possible through the power of technology.

It may look like an ordinary iPad to many, but for families who have loved ones in the hospital, the iPad was their connection. Due to hospital restrictions allowing only limited visitors due to the pandemic it was near impossible for families to see their loved one face-to-face.

Over the last year Mindy Grant, an Oncology Nurse at Baystate Medical Center, has helped connect families and patients through the power of technology. “I would use the iPad and I would connect a family. I would arrange the calls beforehand and I would connect people. Sometimes I would be in the room for hours until somebody past.”

This virtual connection, she says, helps illustrate the medical team’s updates. Families have the opportunity to see the care being provided to their loved one. Connecting the visual with the narrative allowing families to not only talk to each other, but physically see each other.

“We had a lot of patients who were obviously at the end of their life and families couldn’t be present whether they lived across the country. At the time they only let two visitors in so you might have three siblings that may want to see the parent that isn’t doing well and often times you would have 10 people on the video.”

Grant says families often times need guidance on how to talk to their loved one at the end of life. She encourages them to talk as they normally would, telling stories, playing music, and just being there.

“I love working with people at end of life so I volunteered to be the hands for the family. I would put a cold washcloth on somebody’s head, I would tell them I was squeezing their hand, I would be probably more affectionate than I was supposed to be during COVID but that physical touch is so important.”

Grant says she does carry the weight of the loss she sees but says it’s an experience she will never forget. “You get really close to patients and their families and we go to funerals and we go to wake’s, we go to all those things for our patients. I know some people may say it’s not the best thing to do but when you get that close to people you want to honor the life that they had and that’s how you do it.”

Baystate Health has loosened its restrictions for end of life patients allowing more family members inside. As for Mindy Grant, she is now an Assistant Nurse Manager at Baystate Medical Center.