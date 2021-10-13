Additional COVID-19 booster site opens in Springfield

Coronavirus Local Impact

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A member of staff poses with a phial of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination health centre on the first day of the largest immunization program in the UK’s history on December 8, 2020 in Cardiff, United Kingdom. (Photo by Justin Tallis – Pool / Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Baker-Polito administration announced in a news release that an additional state sponsored COVID-19 booster location is available in Springfield.

According to the news release, eligible residents will be able to visit the booster clinic site in Springfield to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster. Residents are able to get COVID-19 boosters at more than 460 different locations including 450 retain pharmacies.

The booster clinic will be held at Springfield Technology Park, located at 1 Federal Street in Springfield. The booster clinic opens Wednesday, and appointments can be booked by visiting www.vaxfinder.mass.gov with walk ins accepted as well.

The Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Booster are currently available to:

  • Individuals 65 years old or older.
  • Individuals 18 to 64 years old who are at risk for severe COVID-19 due to certain underlying medical conditions as defined by the CDC.
  • Individuals 18 to 64 years old who are at increased risk for COVID-19 because of occupational or institutional settings.

Additional Pfizer booster sites are currently under development.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus