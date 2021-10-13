Additional COVID-19 booster site opens in Springfield

A member of staff poses with a phial of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination health centre on the first day of the largest immunization program in the UK’s history on December 8, 2020 in Cardiff, United Kingdom. (Photo by Justin Tallis – Pool / Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Baker-Polito administration announced in a news release that an additional state sponsored COVID-19 booster location is available in Springfield.

According to the news release, eligible residents will be able to visit the booster clinic site in Springfield to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster. Residents are able to get COVID-19 boosters at more than 460 different locations including 450 retain pharmacies.

The booster clinic will be held at Springfield Technology Park, located at 1 Federal Street in Springfield. The booster clinic opens Wednesday, and appointments can be booked by visiting www.vaxfinder.mass.gov with walk ins accepted as well.

The Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Booster are currently available to:

Individuals 65 years old or older.

Individuals 18 to 64 years old who are at risk for severe COVID-19 due to certain underlying medical conditions as defined by the CDC.

Individuals 18 to 64 years old who are at increased risk for COVID-19 because of occupational or institutional settings.

Additional Pfizer booster sites are currently under development.