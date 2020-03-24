Additional four patients at Buckley HealthCare center in Greenfield tested positive for COVID-19

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A total of eight patients at the Buckley HealthCare Center in Greenfield have tested positive for COVID-19; four more than the total reported late last week.

The new figure was confirmed in a statement from Allison Burwin, the regional vice president of the facility’s parent company, National HealthCare Corporation, who said six of those patients had been taken to a local hospital to receive treatment.

Burwin says staff took steps to isolate the infected patients when symptoms occurred, and no employees of Buckley HealthCare Center have tested positive for COVID-19.

“All patients and partners (employees) are being closely monitored for COVID-19 symptoms. If any patient experiences a change in condition, we will follow our standard procedures and notify the family. If any partner (employees) starts experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, they will contact their healthcare provider and not report to work,” Burwin wrote. “We continue to take the appropriate advised steps to communicate with those who may have had contact with patients who tested positive. We are following the infection control recommendations from the CDC and CMS, including proper hand-washing techniques and wearing masks, gloves, and gowns when caring for any symptomatic patients.”

National Healthcare Corporation announced Friday that four patients at Buckley HealthCare Center had tested positive for COVID-19.

The facility is a 120-bed post-acute 24-hour skilled nursing healthcare center, which tends to individuals who need care after a stroke, joint replacement surgery, cardiac procedure, or serious illness.