EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Easthampton Health Department announced Monday that they will be adding an extra day for anyone in need of a COVID-19 test.

Residents will now be able to get tested on Wednesdays at the Millside Park COVID-19 testing site. The new scheduled hours will be the following:

Monday – 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday – 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Wednesday – 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Thursday – 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Friday – 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Saturday – 10 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Walks-ins are welcomes at the site, but pre-registration is recommended.