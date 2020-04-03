ADVISORY ISSUED: Springfield asking residents to wear face coverings in public

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Sarno and Health and Human Services Commissioner (HHS) Helen Caulton-Harris have issued a new public health advisory and recommendation, asking Springfield residents to wear a face covering while in public.

The joint public health advisory and recommendation is in response to the continued concerns of the spread of COVID-19 and out of an abundance of caution in an effort to protect city residents.

Residents are being asked to wear face coverings when out in public, especially in locations where people are in transit such as but not limited to; grocery and convenient stores, bus and train stations, pharmacies and medical facilities, pet supply stores, and hardware shops or if they otherwise leave their home to participate in an exempt activity.

The city continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation and is committed to keeping the residents and business community informed about the latest developments. To stay up-to-date on all the latest information we encourage everyone to visit the City’s website.

You can read the advisory here: