After FDA panel vote, what’s next for COVID-19 vaccine?

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – An advisory panel to the Food and Drug Administration voted 17-4 Thursday in favor of recommending the authorization of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use. This is the first approval needed for a working vaccine to be distributed, but it is not a “green light” from the FDA just yet.

The FDA will take the panel’s recommendation into consideration before making a final decision on whether to issue an emergency use authorization. Also needed is approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, where an advisory committee will meet Friday, and vote Sunday, on whether to recommend the vaccine.

If and when the vaccine gets final FDA and CDC approval, the first shipment of vaccine to Massachusetts- a little more than 59,000 doses- can arrive early next week. More than 300,000 doses of the vaccine is expected to arrive in Massachusetts by the end of the month.

Healthcare workers are expected to be among the first group eligible to receive the vaccine, with priority also being given to nursing home residents. Click here to learn more about the state’s vaccine distribution plan.

The same FDA advisory panel that voted Thursday will discuss the emergency use of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine a week from Friday.