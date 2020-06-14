After two months retail businesses finally see customers indoors again

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After more than two months, you can shop at stores again in Massachusetts.

Retail stores were allowed to open at the start of Phase 2, but under new restrictions like limiting the store’s capacity to 40 percent. But this isn’t a problem for smaller stores.

Ryan Pernice the Owner of LA-Z-Boy Comfort Studio told 22News that as long as customers maintain social distancing then everyone will be safe and conduct their business as usual.

“There is usually five or six people in here at a time and there is plenty of space to be well more than six feet away from each other at a time,” said Pernice.



Now, LA-Z-Boy Comfort Studio opened last Monday the first day of Phase 2. And they’ve been following all the state’s safety guidelines including having a mask and social distancing policy.

They also have been providing these antimicrobial sheets to customers so they when test out furniture they can limit their contact.

Kohl’s in West Springfield has been doing curbside pick-up only, but they will open back up on Monday. But some shoppers, such as Westfield resident Claudia Kurtz, still have concerns going inside the store during this new normal.

“I felt safer in the parking lot and having someone bring it to me,” said Kurtz.”It certainly is different than grocery stores and are they going to have someone controlling the amount of people going into the stores to begin with?”

Sylvia Scully from East Longmeadow said that while the pandemic has her on edge, she’s looking forward to going out and in stores to shop.

Scully told 22News, “I’ve been cooped up for like three months and I want to get out and walk around looking at things. But yeah its nerve-racking with this virus going on.”

Kohl’s said they waited a week to open out of an abundance of caution for their customers.