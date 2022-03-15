SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A roundtable discussion was held at Baystate Tuesday to discuss the hiring crisis brought on by the pandemic. At the table: healthcare workers and Attorney General Maura Healey, who is running for Governor.

This problem is being seen industry wide, and right now Baystate is hiring close to one hundred people a week to try and fill the gap, but they said this still still a front burner issue.

The Attorney General spoke with healthcare workers about the challenges they face on a day to day basis. For example, the larger groups leaving the workforce since the pandemic started are women and people 55 and older.

22News asked the Attorney General if she plans to focus her attention on bringing people back to healthcare or bringing new people in. She said both.

“These were people who were trained and experienced and we need them back,” Attorney General Healey said. “And we also need to figure out ways to bring new people in to the workforce. I mean, Massachusetts is unique. We have a healthcare system and providers that are among the greatest in the country, and so how do we support that?”

The Attorney General also said while healthcare workers are not only dealing with this pandemic, but also increases in patients struggling with mental health, and said more needed to be done to address that.