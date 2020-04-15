AG Healey working to protect consumers and frontline workers during COVID-19 crisis

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)–Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey’s office is expanding efforts to help consumers and front line workers during the COVID-19 crisis.

In an interview on WGBH radio Wednesday, Healey discussed new programs and emergency regulations, and took questions from listeners.

She also expressed her concern that the crisis has had an especially large and damaging impact on black and Latino families and communities in access to healthcare, living wages and financial stability, employment opportunities, and education.

Healey reported she has received hundreds of complaints and inquiries from front line workers about housing, sick pay, emergency childcare and access to personal protection equipment (PPE). She suggests that employees contact her office’s fair labor hotline at 617-727-3465 with questions or complaints. There is also a link on her website addressing some of these issues and providing resource information.

People who rent homes or apartments are concerned about being evicted for nonpayment of rent. She reminded people that evictions and foreclosures are illegal until May 4. That date may be extended as the crisis continues.

The AG’s Office has taken a number of steps to increase consumer protections, including filing emergency regulations prohibiting the price gouging of essential items, expanding the utility cut-off date, and a regulation to prevent harmful debt collection practices during the public health crisis.

Healey said she has contacted the state’s Division of Insurance asking them to order auto insurers to reduce rates or provide refunds to consumers as people are staying home and not driving.

She also discussed her office’s investigation into the situation at the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke. They are waiting on records and will determine if civil or criminal legal action will be taken. Her office has been following up on complaints from employees, patients and families who work or have loved ones at nursing facilities to determine if any unlawful conduct may have occurred.

One question posed concerned businesses not allowing consumers to pay with cash. She says that businesses cannot force people to pay with debit or credit cards only. This is illegal.

For more information and to file complaints, the AG’s office has a consumer hotline at 617-727-8400. You can also file on-line at the Attorney General’s website.