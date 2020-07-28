Agawam COVID-19 test site added to Stop the Spread campaign

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A testing site for COVID-19 has been set in Agawam along with 16 other testing sites in Massachusetts as part of the Stop the Spread testing initiative.

According to Mass.gov, the testing site provided by Tapestry Health will be located at Agawam Jr. High School at 1305 Springfield Street August 5 and 6. Hours will be 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. that Wednesday and 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. that Thursday with additional hours to come.

Walk-ins are accepted however, appointments are preferred by calling 413-364-2149.

According to the state’s weekly data by town, Agawam has 483 total confirmed COVID-19 cases with 10 in the last 14 days from July 22.

A location in Springfield was also added to the list of testing sites but has not been set yet. Springfield has 2,970 total confirmed COVID-19 cases with 77 in the last 14 days from July 22.

The testing campaign was launched earlier this month and will provide no cost testing for both asymptomatic and symptomatic individuals. The program is scheduled to run through August 14 with many sites that began testing on Monday. Testing is open to all residents of the Commonwealth.

The full list of cities taking part in the Stop the Spread initiative are the following:

Agawam

Brockton

Chelsea

Everett

Fall River

Lawrence

Lowell

Lynn

Marlborough

Methuen

New Bedford

Randolph

Revere

Springfield

Taunton

Worcester