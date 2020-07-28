Agawam COVID-19 test site added to Stop the Spread campaign

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A testing site for COVID-19 has been set in Agawam along with 16 other testing sites in Massachusetts as part of the Stop the Spread testing initiative.
According to Mass.gov, the testing site provided by Tapestry Health will be located at Agawam Jr. High School at 1305 Springfield Street August 5 and 6. Hours will be 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. that Wednesday and 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. that Thursday with additional hours to come.
Walk-ins are accepted however, appointments are preferred by calling 413-364-2149.
According to the state’s weekly data by town, Agawam has 483 total confirmed COVID-19 cases with 10 in the last 14 days from July 22.
A location in Springfield was also added to the list of testing sites but has not been set yet. Springfield has 2,970 total confirmed COVID-19 cases with 77 in the last 14 days from July 22.
The testing campaign was launched earlier this month and will provide no cost testing for both asymptomatic and symptomatic individuals. The program is scheduled to run through August 14 with many sites that began testing on Monday. Testing is open to all residents of the Commonwealth.
The full list of cities taking part in the Stop the Spread initiative are the following:
- Agawam
- Brockton
- Chelsea
- Everett
- Fall River
- Lawrence
- Lowell
- Lynn
- Marlborough
- Methuen
- New Bedford
- Randolph
- Revere
- Springfield
- Taunton
- Worcester
“It was welcome news to learn that our call for testing outside of I-495 was heard and that some action was taken. The inclusion of Agawam and Springfield in the ‘Stop the Spread’ testing initiative will take some pressure off our local healthcare systems and will help some of our most vulnerable populations access COVID-19 testing at no cost, without prior referral, and close to home. While this is welcome news, much more needs to be done to expand testing capacity in Western Massachusetts, a highly diverse region that encompasses nearly 3,000 square miles and remains the poorest area of our Commonwealth. We all have a part to play in stopping the spread of the COVID-19 and that starts with an even playing field that includes all areas across our Commonwealth.”Senator Lesser