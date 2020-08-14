Agawam COVID-19 testing site extended dates through September

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Tapestry’s Agawam COVID-19 testing site opened at Agawam Junior High School August 5. Additional dates have been added for the drive-thru testing of COVID-19.

Those getting tested can drive to the back of the building and where they’ll register with their nurses. It’s a self-administered nasal swab test, which you do in your car. You’ll get results within 48 hours.

Tapestry’s testing site takes appointments, but you can also just show up. The testing is open to everyone, you don’t have to have symptoms and is free. Call 413-364-2149 to schedule an appointment.

Testing will be offered from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on dates listed below: