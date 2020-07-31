Agawam free COVID-19 testing site schedule

A National Guard troop directs cars as a citizens are being tested by a healthcare workers at the COVID-19 drive-thru testing center at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens as the coronavirus pandemic continues on Sunday, July 19, 2020. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A testing site for COVID-19 has been set in Agawam along with 16 other testing sites in Massachusetts as part of the Stop the Spread testing initiative.

According to Mass.gov, the testing site provided by Tapestry Health will be located at Agawam Jr. High School at 1305 Springfield Street August 5 and 6. Hours will be 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. that Wednesday and 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. that Thursday with additional hours to come.

Walk-ins are accepted however, appointments are preferred by calling 617-745-2182.

According to the state’s weekly data by town, Agawam has 493 total confirmed COVID-19 cases with 13 in the last 14 days from July 29.

The testing campaign was launched earlier this month and will provide no cost testing for both asymptomatic and symptomatic individuals. The program is scheduled to run through August 14 with many sites that began testing on Monday. Testing is open to all residents in Massachusetts even if you have no COVID-19 symptoms.

According to the Agawam Health Department, the town currently has very few positive cases, the testing site provides a valuable service to travelers and college students who may need to be tested.