Agawam Health Department orders closure of businesses that cannot social distance

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Agawam Health Department is ordering the closure of all businesses that have the inability to maintain the required six feet of separation between staff and clients.

In a press release sent to 22News, it says that the closures will be effective beginning Monday, March 23, until further notice.

Businesses affected by the order are the following:

Hair salons

Barbershops

Nail salons

Spas

Driving schools

Massage establishments

Body art establishments

The Center for Disease Control has provided strict guidelines for this separation practice known as social distancing.

The decision to implement these extreme measures was not taken lightly and we understand the hardship this may impose on our business community; however, at this time it is necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and therefore protect the public and the hardworking staff members at these establishments. Kathleen E. Auer RS, CHO, Health Agent

