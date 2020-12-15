Agawam offering free COVID-19 testing Monday

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Agawam is offering free COVID-19 testing to Agawam residents, town employees, and students of Agawam Public School on Monday at Six Flags New England.

Testing will be held Monday, December 21 from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

According to a news release sent to 22News, testing does not require a medical referral, and you do not need to have COVID-19 symptoms to get tested. Residents should pre-register to receive a test and must bring proof of residency or employment.

There will be no appointments and testing is first come first served.

Cars should enter the Six Flags parking lot on Main Street adjacent to the footbridge. Gates will not open until 12:00 pm and cars must be in line by 6:00 pm to be tested.

“The Town greatly appreciates the assistance of American Medical Response (AMR), Six Flags New England, the Agawam Police and Fire Departments, and the Department of Public Works. We are always honored to leverage our resources and work with local partners for the benefit of our community. Positive cases are on the rise across Massachusetts and we must take every step possible to control the spread of this virus,” Mayor Sapelli said.

Test results are expected to be returned in under 72 hours and if they do not, residents are asked to email spfldcovidresults@gmail.com. Emails with results come from Care Evolve and residents should not contact the Health Department for test results.