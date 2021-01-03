Agawam Public Schools begin hybrid learning Monday

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Agawam Public Schools will begin hybrid learning Monday.

Interim Superintendent Sheila Hoffman said that she feels hybrid learning will help keep students and staff safe.

According to the Agawam Public School’s website, data provided by the town health officials indicate the following active cases of COVID-19 in the school community:

December

DateTotal  Active Cases #Remote  Only #
12/153
12/273
12/3103
12/4116
12/7167
12/8114
12/9103
12/10125
12/11142
12/14197
12/15114
12/16114
12/18138

The current COVID-19 cases in the town have decreased by over 25 percent in the last week.

