Agawam Public Schools begin hybrid learning Monday

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Agawam Public Schools will begin hybrid learning Monday.

Interim Superintendent Sheila Hoffman said that she feels hybrid learning will help keep students and staff safe.

According to the Agawam Public School’s website, data provided by the town health officials indicate the following active cases of COVID-19 in the school community:

December

Date Total Active Cases # Remote Only # 12/1 5 3 12/2 7 3 12/3 10 3 12/4 11 6 12/7 16 7 12/8 11 4 12/9 10 3 12/10 12 5 12/11 14 2 12/14 19 7 12/15 11 4 12/16 11 4 12/18 13 8

The current COVID-19 cases in the town have decreased by over 25 percent in the last week.