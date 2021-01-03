Agawam Public Schools to continue full remote learning model

Coronavirus Local Impact

by:

Posted: / Updated:
agawam high school_1536165271178.jpg.jpg

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Agawam schools has announced it will not be using the hybrid learning method to start the new year.

Interim Superintendent Sheila Hoffman notified parents Sunday afternoon that instead of hybrid learning, where some students learning remotely while others attend classes, all students will learn remotely as of Monday morning.

The reason, the number of COVID-19 cases within the school community has increased from 9 to 20 within the past 48 hours.

Hybrid learning has been used at many colleges and universities for years, the Agawam school committee had agreed to use the system when schools reopened following the Christmas and New Year’s break.

Before this upsurge in COVID-19 cases, many Agawam residents favored the hybrid learning system for returning students.

“I think young kids should be in school,” said Nancy Doyle. “I think they should be hybrid. Just what I heard on the news about the plan.”

Hoffman said parents will be given as much notice as possible when the schools can use the hybrid system. She added that the decision was prompted by the health, safety, and well being of the students.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pass or Fail

Advocates give tailor-made help to low-income schools disproportionately affected by the pandemic

How one Texas non-profit is helping foster children learn and stay safe during the pandemic

National organization repurposes summer camps, combating 'summer slide' in reading and math

How one school became a 'COVID-19 Safety Zone' through innovative testing

Assurance Testing Animation

A Live Chat on Education Equity: Assurance Testing

Why virtual learning is better for some students than others

More Pass or Fail

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today