Agawam Public Schools to continue full remote learning model

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Agawam schools has announced it will not be using the hybrid learning method to start the new year.

Interim Superintendent Sheila Hoffman notified parents Sunday afternoon that instead of hybrid learning, where some students learning remotely while others attend classes, all students will learn remotely as of Monday morning.

The reason, the number of COVID-19 cases within the school community has increased from 9 to 20 within the past 48 hours.

Hybrid learning has been used at many colleges and universities for years, the Agawam school committee had agreed to use the system when schools reopened following the Christmas and New Year’s break.

Before this upsurge in COVID-19 cases, many Agawam residents favored the hybrid learning system for returning students.

“I think young kids should be in school,” said Nancy Doyle. “I think they should be hybrid. Just what I heard on the news about the plan.”

Hoffman said parents will be given as much notice as possible when the schools can use the hybrid system. She added that the decision was prompted by the health, safety, and well being of the students.