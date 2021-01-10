Agawam schools to remain remote

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Agawam Public School District is extending its remote learning plan into this upcoming week, through January 15. This decision follows after Governor Charlie Baker began encouraging some schools to go back to hybrid learning.

Students were supposed to be in that hybrid learning model when they came from the holidays, but that has continued to be delayed because of the Coronavirus.

In an email to parents, Superintendent Sheila Hoffman said the number of cases in the school community and town has gone up significantly in the last few days.

According to the latest data put out by the state’s department of public health on Thursday, Agawam has had 1,500 cases total.

22News spoke with Linda Mercier, who has been helping her granddaughter navigate remote learning and said that she was disappointed when she heard the district was not going hybrid.

“I know the numbers have steadily gone up and I think that’s gonna be the case going forward but I just think the kindergarten and first graders really need to be there.”



Monday, staff will be required to be back in the buildings. The Superintendent said that’s because the district has been completely remote for more than two consecutive weeks.