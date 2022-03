AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – State Senator John Velis will join Mayor William Sapelli at the Senior Center to announce $75,000 in funding.

The funding was secured for senior transportation needs from the recent American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The money will help the center increase access to transportation for local seniors by purchasing a new van.

Velis will be at the center for the announcement event at 10:20 Monday morning.