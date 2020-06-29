Agawam Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery resume Military Committal Services

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP/Mass.gov) – The Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam will resume Military Committal Services for veterans who have died, beginning July 3.

Military Committal Services were paused due to the cornavirus pandemic on March 17, including the Folding of the Flag, Taps, and a Firing Volley. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health released guidelines for ceremonies at the funeral home. The Agawam Veterans Memorial Cemetery is permitted to a maximum of 32 people for the indoor services.

“The Commonwealth is exceedingly grateful for the service and commitment of the veteran community and their loved ones, and the Department of Veterans’ Services is pleased to resume Military Committal Services at the Massachusetts Veterans’ Memorial Cemeteries in line with public health protocols. Military Committal Services are one of the many ways that we as a community can demonstrate our gratitude to families and pay final respects for those who served our nation.” Acting Veterans’ Secretary Cheryl Lussier Poppe

As the cemeteries prepare for the resumption of services, modifications will be made to ensure the safety of those present during the COVID-19 public health crisis. These modifications include:

Limiting the service to ten family members or fewer

Requiring face coverings be worn while in the Chapel; those without a mask will be provided one

Spacing chairs six feet apart in the Chapel

Disinfecting chairs, restrooms, doorknobs, and other high-touch areas between each service

Placing markers on the ground to help direct the movement of individuals for social distancing

Opening the entrance and exit doors to provide adequate ventilation

Making alcohol-based hand sanitizers available at the entrance and exit of the Chapel

Employees, service members, and volunteers will be required to maintain social distancing, and will be provided training on social distancing and hygiene protocol.

Family members and Funeral Homes will be provided detailed information on the procedures when they schedule Military Committal Services. Military Committal Services can be scheduled as usual by arranging the services through your Funeral Home, or by ­­­calling (413) 821-9500.