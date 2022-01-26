AIC holds booster clinic to help local vaccination efforts

FILE – A pharmacy technician loads a syringe with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at a mass vaccination site at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. U.S. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – American International College is holding a booster clinic this week to help get more people vaccinated in a city that continues to see low vaccination rates.

The clinic is open on Wednesday at AIC from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the afternoon, and no registration is required.

It’ll be held in the Karen Sprague Cultural Arts Center, West Wing Gallery, located at 1000 State Street.

Eligible people can choose between the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, and AIC will also offer flu shots at the clinic.

AIC Students are required to have their booster by February 1, or within two weeks after becoming eligible if eligibility happens after the 1st, right now the campus has a 98 percent vaccination rate, but the clinic is open to all members of the surrounding community.

Only 41 percent of eligible residents in Hampden County are fully vaccinated and those rates extend to the City of Springfield.

The state is averaging about 15,600 new COVID cases every day which is a lot, but is about 21 percent fewer than the first week in January.

If you can’t make it to the booster clinic here at AIC on Wednesday, Springfield has a list of open weekly clinics on the city’s website.