AIC offers free COVID-19 booster shots

FILE – Pharmacist Kenni Clark prepares a booster dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Lawrence, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 locally, American International College is partnering with Behavioral Health Network to offer free COVID-19 booster shots to the community starting this Tuesday.

AIC will offer both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine as well as the option to get a flu shot, and registration is not required.

AIC Booster Shot Dates: Located at 1000 State Street Springfield, Massachusetts at the Karen Sprague Cultural Arts Center, West Wing Gallery

January 25th: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

January 26th: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.