AIC will have in-person events before virtual graduation program

Coronavirus Local Impact

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)–American International College (AIC) will be holding two in-person celebrations prior to the virtual graduation ceremony.

An in-person celebration for the School of Business, Arts and Sciences undergraduate students will be held on May 6, and the Nursing Pinning Ceremony on May 8. The college wanted to offer smaller in-person events to recognize graduating students, giving them an opportunity to celebrate with their classmates, cohorts, and friends. Family members will be able to participate virtually. Both undergraduate and graduates will have an opportunity to be recognized at these events following final exams.

The college’s virtual Commencement for all undergraduate and graduate students is scheduled for Saturday, May 15.

