Air travel increasing, as Massachusetts travel advisory takes effect Monday

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP)- It’s spring break, and families are heading south, to states like Florida that have fully reopened.

Airports like Bradley International Airport, are seeing a surge in travelers, who are getting a lot more comfortable during this stage of the pandemic.



“People need to be out there and live their life, plain and simple,” said Mike Keefe of Springfield. “You can’t be scared, and we can’t be hibernating and hiding.”

Despite CDC warnings, many who are fully vaccinated also have no concerns about traveling at this point.



“I was in the Pfizer study group, so I got my vaccinations last August and September,” said Charlie MacPhaul, a Springfield native heading back home to Georgia. “So I’m feeling very good about it.”



Travel is clearly becoming much busier now. On Saturday, the TSA screened more passengers than on any other day in the past year. The number of screened passengers actually was more than doubled Saturday than the same day in 2020.

And this comes as Massachusetts will no longer enforce travel restrictions. The travel advisory going into effect Monday only discourages travel. This means the $500 per day fine for not testing negative or staying in quarantine after traveling to a high-risk state, will end. You also are no longer required to fill out a travel form.

But according to the advisory, all visitors entering Massachusetts, including returning residents who left the state for more than a day, are advised to quarantine for 10 days upon their arrival. This doesn’t apply to fully vaccinated travelers, as long as they waited 2 weeks from the time they got their second dose, or the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine.