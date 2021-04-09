Airlines seeing an increase in passengers one year into COVID-19 pandemic

Travelers walk through the Salt Lake City International Airport Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Airlines and others in the travel industry are throwing their support behind vaccine passports to boost pandemic-depressed travel, and authorities in Europe could embrace the idea quickly enough for the peak summer vacation season. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – More flyers are returning to the skies, after a year-long pandemic hiatus.

The TSA keeps track of passengers passing through their checkpoints, and based on that data its obvious that more people are feeling comfortable about air travel. Even if that means being on a crowded flight.

The TSA counted over 1,510,000 passengers at airports around the country on Thursday. That was a 1,350% increase from that day a year ago, when only 104,090 people passed through checkpoints. Keep in mind, April last year was when the pandemic was at its peak.

From visiting family, to taking vacations, travelers 22News spoke with at Bradley International Friday had no real concerns about being on a plane.

Brooklyn Givens told 22News, “I’ve been on an airplane before and I was on fine…to be honest I love the airplane!”



Another traveler, Charles Pomeroy, told 22News why he was flying, “Just to get away for a while, haven’t in over a year. Its time.”



Most airlines are booking full flights now, so passengers can sit in the middle seat. However, they are requiring face coverings at all times. Be sure to check with your airline you book with, since boarding rules are up to them.

Traveling is still not nearly as high as it was this time of year in 2019. On April 8th, that year, nearly 2.5 million passengers passed through TSA checkpoints.