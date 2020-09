WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – If you have plans to fly out of Bradley International Airport, you may soon be able to get tested for COVID-19 there.

Connecticut State Treasurer Shawn Wooden and airport officials are holding a news conference Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. to announce a new partnership with a Connecticut-based lab.

The partnership will launch a COVID-19 testing site at the airport for passengers and employees.

No more details about the test site have been released yet.