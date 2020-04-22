All Big Y employees now required to wear face masks

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – All Big Y employees in both Massachusetts and Connecticut locations are now required to wear face masks to ensure protection and safety during the pandemic.

Big Y’s spokesperson Ashley Barnett told 22News, if local or state regulation allows for an exception due to underlying health condition, employees with health concerns can be excluded from this requirement.

Barnett added customers in Connecticut are required to wear a face mask if out in public. Big Y stores will continue to use signs and in-store announcements to remind the general public of local and state recommendations and requirements for the use of face masks.

In addition safety precautions being taken, Big Y has also made the following changes: