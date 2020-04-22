All Big Y employees now required to wear face masks

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – All Big Y employees in both Massachusetts and Connecticut locations are now required to wear face masks to ensure protection and safety during the pandemic.
Big Y’s spokesperson Ashley Barnett told 22News, if local or state regulation allows for an exception due to underlying health condition, employees with health concerns can be excluded from this requirement.
Barnett added customers in Connecticut are required to wear a face mask if out in public. Big Y stores will continue to use signs and in-store announcements to remind the general public of local and state recommendations and requirements for the use of face masks.
In addition safety precautions being taken, Big Y has also made the following changes:
- We have increased our everyday cleaning and sanitizing procedures in all areas of our stores including increased presence of hand sanitizers at all entrances and registers.
- We have renewed emphasis that all employees who handle unpackaged food wear gloves as part of our on-going strict food safety policies.
- We have increased our cleaning procedures in all departments.
- We have discontinued all sampling practices indefinitely.
- We have stopped all school tours and in-store children’s birthday parties until further notice.
- We continue to educate our customers on proper handwashing techniques. View this video
- We continue to educate our customers on proper procedures for cleaning their reusable bags. View this video.
- We encourage customers to wash all produce thoroughly.
- We discourage all handshaking and physical contact.
- We have instituted travel bans for all employees traveling to conferences and seminars.