CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Senator Markey is scheduled to visit a childcare center in Chicopee to discuss funding care included in the American Families Plan.

Watch Live at 11:30 a.m.

Senator Edward Markey will join Chicopee Mayor John Vieau, State Senator Eric Lesser, State Representative Joseph Wagner, and Steve Huntley, Executive Director of Valley Opportunity Council’s early education and care center located on Montgomery Street in Chicopee Friday at 11:30 a.m.

Officials will discuss the impact that the American Families Plan’s investment in childcare will have on families across Massachusetts and the country.

The American Families Plan will help families cover the basic expenses that so many struggle with by lowering health insurance premiums, and ensure that low and middle income families spend no more than seven percent of their income on child care.

Efforts to provide childcare costs have grown since the coronavirus pandemic. On April 28, President Biden signed into law the $225 billion American Families Plan. The plan will save the average family $14,800 per year on child care expenses and allow roughly one million parents, primarily mothers, to enter the labor force.

This is a GREAT way to celebrate #ProviderAppreciationDay. #ThankYouChildCare https://t.co/8nlr01QYhA — Child Care Aware of America (@ChildCareAware) May 3, 2021

Friday is National Provider Appreciation Day, also know as National Child Care Provider Day, that recognizes the educators of young kids. It was started in 1996 by a group of volunteers in New Jersey that saw the tireless efforts of providers for children of working parents.