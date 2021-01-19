Amherst and Easthampton participate in nationwide memorial

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday was a somber night in the US, as communities country-wide paid tribute to all lives lost to COVID-19.

Local communities like Amherst and Easthampton also took part in observing the inaugural COVID-19 memorial in Washington DC.

The night before inauguration day, lights illuminated Washington DC and beyond, in a nationwide memorial for the 400,000 American lives lost to COVID-19.

“To heal we must remember. Let us shine the lights in the darkness along the sacred pool of reflection and remember all who we lost,” President-Elect Joe Biden said.

In Massachusetts, more than 13,000 people have died from the virus.

In western Massachusetts, communities remembered those no longer with us during the somber light ceremony. People were asked to light a candle in their window, and ring bells during the national moment of remembrance.

In Easthampton, City Hall and the Police Department illuminated municipal buildings and police cars.

“Light draws your eye. Its hard to look away from it or ignore it, and when you look at it, it gives you hope and you go to what is possible. And hold that memory sacred of what is possible,” Mayor of Easthampton, Nicole Lachapelle.

The Town of Amherst also participated in the memorial.

President-Elect Joe Biden has also pledged to make COVID-19 relief a top priority when he takes office tomorrow.