Amherst Board of Health sending in-home COVID-19 tests to students, staff

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Amherst Board of Health will be sending two rapid tests to the homes of students and staff of Amherst Regional Public School. This in response to the uptick in COVID-19 cases in the state. And similar efforts are being seen nationwide.

The Biden Administration is also trying to get those home-test kits into households across the country.

As soon as next month, the federal government will mail 500 million free at-home COVID test kits to individuals who request them.

Eva Meier from Montague told 22News, “If I wanted a double check, extra safety measure, or if I felt like it didn’t logistically made sense to go somewhere and get tested, if I was in a rush… sure I would get an at-home test.”

The Biden Administration recently has ordered that insurance companies cover the cost of at-home tests.