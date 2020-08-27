Amherst creates phone line, email for COVID-19 questions and concerns

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of Amherst has set up a phone line and email address for residents to share concerns and/or questions regarding COVID-19.

The number community members can call is 413-259-2425 or email covidconcerns@amherstma.gov

According to the town of Amherst spokesperson Brianna Sunryd, staff will monitor and direct the calls and emails accordingly.

Residents are advised not to use this phone line or email address to report emergency situations. If there is an emergency situation residents should call 911.

According to the Department of Public Health on Wednesday, Amherst was ranked low risk on the COVID-19 map, which means the average daily case rate over the last 14 days was less than four cases per 100,000 people.