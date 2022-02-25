AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Amherst mask mandate remains in effect at all indoor public places, including the school district.

The Amherst Town Manager and Health Director issued an update to the coronavirus pandemic for the town. The news release states, vaccination is the most valuable tool as well as social distancing, ventilation, testing, and wearing good quality masks.

Masks are required to be worn in all public indoor spaces, which includes schools in Amherst, and will remain in effect until the Amherst Health Director determines the risk of spreading COVID-19 in the town has diminished. All people over the age of five are required to wear masks indoors no matter if they are vaccinated or unvaccinated.

The Board of Health is scheduled to review the 2-week trend of COVID-19 statistics in the community on March 10, which will determine the continuation of the use of masks.

Amherst Public Schools Superintendent Michal Morris issued an update for the district on February 11 stating that despite Governor Baker’s statewide indoor mask mandate for schools expiring on February 28, masks will still be required in the school system due to the Town order.

The Amherst School District is taking that requirement a step further, students and staff at Amherst-Pelham Regional Schools will now be required to wear medical-grade masks. In other words, homemade or store-bought cloth masks can only be worn if a medical-grade mask is underneath.

First COVID-19 case in Amherst:

March 22, 2020 Town of Amherst

As of February 25, there are 400 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Amherst with a total of 7,525.

UMass Amherst has 103 students on-campus, 50 students off-campus, and 3 faculty/staff tested positive for COVID-19 from February 16 through February 22.

Amherst College reports there are 103 students and 1 staff member confirmed active cases of COVID-19 as of February 25.

Hampshire College has 4 positive COVID-19 test results out of 549 tested between February 15 through February 24.

According to the Town of Amherst, since early February, approximately 84% of positive cases have consistently shown the age group is between 17 to 22-year-olds, and 2 – 5% are in the 23 to 27-year-old age group.

COVID-19 test sites

Cooley Dickinson Urgent Care Amherst: *Appointment Required* 9:00am-5:30pm Mon-Fri / 9:30am-4:30pm Sat & Sun



UMass Amherst – Public Health Promotion Center Hours vary – Visit Website



CVS – Northampton Covid-19 Testing Site By Appointment Only



Walgreens – King Street – Northampton By Appointment Only



Cooley Dickinson Urgent Care Northampton By Appointment Only 9:30am-4:30pm Mon-Sun



Amherst’s vaccine rate

Fully vaccinated: 88%

UMass Amherst student’s vaccine rate: 97.8%

Amherst College student’s vaccine rate: 99%

Amherst Vaccine Clinic Information