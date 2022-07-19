AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP)– The Town of Amherst is offering a resident aid assistance program using funds provided by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

Amherst is partnering with Family Outreach of Amherst to disburse $150,000 in ARPA money to support financially struggling residents pay overdue rent, mortgage, or utility bills. The grants will be for a maximum of $3,000 and accepted on a first come first serve basis, until funds are spent.

Applicants must prove that they owe due to COVID or the economic impacts of COVID. Black Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC), women, LGBTQ, or other marginalized communities are urged to apply. Financial ability will also be considered when awarding grants.

Residents should first download and fill out the application, and then contact Family Outreach of Amherst at (413) 548-1275 to schedule an appointment.