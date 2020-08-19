Amherst Regional Public Schools to begin hybrid learning for students this fall

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The reopening plan for Amherst Regional Public Schools was released for Amherst, Pelham, and Amherst-Pelham Regional School Districts for students returning in the fall Wednesday.

According to the School Committee, students will be operating under a partial return to hybrid

in-person learning model under threes phases.

In order to begin phase one, there must be fewer than 75 confirmed cases per 100,000 people cumulatively over the previous seven days, and a test positivity rate below 5% in Hampshire and Franklin counties.

Faculty and staff will return to school Monday, August 31. The first day of school for grades 1-12 will be September 16 and the first day for pre-K and kindergarten students will be September 18.

Phase 1 of the hybrid model for in-person learning is described below:

Students in preschool, kindergarten, and 1st grade can begin with in-person school as a choice, who are also at lower risk of infection of COVID-19 and rely heavily on in-person instruction for accessing the curriculum.

An in-person school option is provided as a choice for families whose children are enrolled in substantially separate special education programs, SLIFE/beginner English Language Learners, and students without a permanent residence who qualify under the McKinney-Vento Act, based on the challenges that these students experience to fully accessing the curriculum in a distance learning model.

Phase 2: October 19, 2020

In order to move to phase 2, there must be fewer than 65 confirmed cases per 100,000 and a positivity rate below 4% in Hampshire and Franklin Counties until the scheduled date for the next

phase opening.

Phase 3: November 16, 2020

In order to move to phase 3, the district has to maintain fewer than 65 confirmed cases per 100,000 and a positivity rate below 4% in Hampshire and Franklin Counties until the scheduled date for the next phase opening.

There are four models for the return of in-person learning as indicated in the photo below.

The reopening plan for Amherst Regional Public Schools documents include 104 pages describing the program planning, response protocols for COVID-19 exposure, transportation, food services, the remote learning plan and staff procedures.