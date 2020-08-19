Amherst Regional Public Schools to begin hybrid learning for students this fall

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The reopening plan for Amherst Regional Public Schools was released for Amherst, Pelham, and Amherst-Pelham Regional School Districts for students returning in the fall Wednesday.
According to the School Committee, students will be operating under a partial return to hybrid
in-person learning model under threes phases.
In order to begin phase one, there must be fewer than 75 confirmed cases per 100,000 people cumulatively over the previous seven days, and a test positivity rate below 5% in Hampshire and Franklin counties.
Faculty and staff will return to school Monday, August 31. The first day of school for grades 1-12 will be September 16 and the first day for pre-K and kindergarten students will be September 18.
Phasing Models
Phase 1 of the hybrid model for in-person learning is described below:
- Students in preschool, kindergarten, and 1st grade can begin with in-person school as a choice, who are also at lower risk of infection of COVID-19 and rely heavily on in-person instruction for accessing the curriculum.
- An in-person school option is provided as a choice for families whose children are enrolled in substantially separate special education programs, SLIFE/beginner English Language Learners, and students without a permanent residence who qualify under the McKinney-Vento Act, based on the challenges that these students experience to fully accessing the curriculum in a distance learning model.
Phase 2: October 19, 2020
In order to move to phase 2, there must be fewer than 65 confirmed cases per 100,000 and a positivity rate below 4% in Hampshire and Franklin Counties until the scheduled date for the next
phase opening.
Phase 3: November 16, 2020
In order to move to phase 3, the district has to maintain fewer than 65 confirmed cases per 100,000 and a positivity rate below 4% in Hampshire and Franklin Counties until the scheduled date for the next phase opening.
There are four models for the return of in-person learning as indicated in the photo below.
District Reopening Plan
The reopening plan for Amherst Regional Public Schools documents include 104 pages describing the program planning, response protocols for COVID-19 exposure, transportation, food services, the remote learning plan and staff procedures.