Amherst taking new steps to stop the spread of COVID-19

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Amherst is taking new steps to slow the spread of COVID-19.

A mask mandate was enforced in downtown Amherst last month and now more is being done to keep college students and residents safe. Town Manager Paul Bockelman announced a new initiative when it comes to COVID-19.

The town is hiring college students to monitor mask wearing and social distancing while in the downtown area. The municipal project also includes a telephone hotline that residents can call to ask questions and report noncompliance with the town’s COVID-19 rules.

As of Sunday, Massachusetts Department of Public Health data shows a total of nine positive cases in the community. Bockelman said he believes they have the virus under control.

“Ttesting is a key component of monitoring any kind of spread of the virus and with that we feel like we are in good shape. We wish there were more testing available in Hampshire county so that residents who aren’t affiliated with the university could be tested more frequently.”

The town has received more than 100 calls on its new hotline since August 30. UMass Amherst students and staff are still getting tested weekly for COVID-19 and off campus students are as well. That’s expected to continue well into the fall semester.

Call 413-259-2425 or email covidconcerns@amherstma.gov