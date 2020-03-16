Amid coronavirus precautions, restaurants switch to take-out only option

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Mitchell Gohen, who owns the Kisara Japanese/Korean restaurant on cottage street, has turned his eatery into a take-out only restaurant.

He decided earlier this weekend because of the coronavirus concerns to cater only to customers willing to accept his pick up only decision.

Gohen told 22News all indications are that his clientele has no issue with the steps he’s taken.

“They were totally fine with that, they understood, they understood what’s going on and they thought it was a great idea.” said Gohen.

The Kisara restaurant owner said he’s prepared to continue the take out only policy until it’s safe to allow customers back into the dining room.